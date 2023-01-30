Man arrested after multi-county pursuit with stolen Bourbon Co. deputy's vehicle

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after a multi-county pursuit with a stolen Bourbon County deputy's vehicle early Sunday morning.

51-year-old Mark Shannon is facing four charges; one headlight, wanton endangerment of a police officer, trafficking in marijuana, and fleeing or evading police.

A Paris police officer made a traffic stop shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on S. Main Street. Upon first contact, officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to an arrest citation.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found a gun and fentanyl. The citations says an officer became dizzy because of the drug and had to be transported by EMS.

Police say Shannon was placed in a sheriff deputy's truck at that time, and as EMS cleared, Shannon fled the scene in a sheriff's truck at speeds between 85-104 mph.

Officers pursued Shannon from Bourbon County through Fayette County. The citation says Shannon hit another officer's vehicle—damaging both cars and losing a tire—before continuing to travel on I-64 until the truck went out of commission due to damage in Franklin County.

Shannon resisted arrest as officers attempted to pull him out of the vehicle and put him in handcuffs, according to the citation.

Shannon is lodged in Bourbon County Detention Center.