Man arrested after police chase in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in Jessamine County on Sunday evening.

According to the arrest citation, an officer attempted to pull over 38-year-old Travis Dailey, who deputies know had a suspended operator license.

When activating emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop, Dailey fled from the officer on Tates Creek Road. The arrest citation says that after several minutes of the officer trying to get him to pull over, he finally stopped in a gravel lot near DeLong Road.

He attempted three times to get Dailey out of the vehicle, and on the third attempt, the officer drew his weapon due to him being non-compliant and refusing to show his hands.

The citation says that the officer convinced Dailey to turn off the vehicle and exit. Once Dailey exited the car, the officer tried grabbing his arm but was able to pull away and shoved the officer with both hands.

Another officer responded to the scene as Dailey ran towards a hillside and made it aware that he was K9. He failed to comply with commands and continued to flee on foot.

The officer released his K9 on Dailey, who was apprehended, but according to the arrest citation, he hit the K9 in the head with his fist.

Both officers commanded him to stop resisting and "kicked, punched, and pushed" deputies during their attempt to arrest him.

After minutes of fighting with Dailey, both officers were able to get control of Dailey and was taken into custody.

Dailey is charged with operating on a suspended operator's license, improper registration plate, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, second-offense of failure to maintain required insurance, assault third-degree of a police officer or probation officer, and second-degree assault on a service animal.