Man arrested after chase that caused crash involving deputy in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man with three outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday night after attempting to flee from Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, causing a collision that injured an officer, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

26-year-old Michael Elmon Root Jr. was taken into custody around 10:52 p.m., approximately four miles north of London, following a pursuit that began when deputies responded to a reported fight. While heading towards the fight, deputies learned a white vehicle had fled the scene.

A deputy then spotted Root's vehicle, a white Chrysler 300, and attempted to make a traffic stop. Root refused to stop, leading deputies through London streets and onto KY 30. He then veered into the wrong lane on the wet roadway and intentionally slammed on his brakes, causing a deputy's cruiser to collide with his vehicle, the sheriff's office says.

Root then left the female passenger he was with and fled into the woods. Deputies were able to contact Root by cell phone, learning he wanted to surrender but was lost in the woods.

That's when the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad was called in to deploy a drone, and deputies were able to find Root. He was taken into custody without further incident, the office reports.

Root was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, including one with a police officer as victim. He also faces charges from three outstanding warrants.

One deputy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London, where he was treated and released. Neither Root nor his female passenger sustained injuries, and the female passenger was not charged.

Root was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including several Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, and Laurel County EMS.