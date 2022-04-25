Man arrested after Powell County police chase

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Aaron Elliot, 30, of Mount Sterling, was arrested and now faces multiple charges after leading officials on a chase Sunday afternoon in Stanton.

Around 2:54 p.m. Sunday, officials in Stanton were advised of a motor vehicle pursuit coming from Winchester.

On his way to the pursuit, a Stanton police officer was hit in his cruiser car by Elliot's Chevrolet pickup truck after Elliot crossed the median while also speeding. Elliot began to slow and merged into the same lane as the officer, causing both vehicles to collide.

Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle, but Elliot did try to run before officers took him into custody.

Elliot faces charges including first degree assault (police officer), fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under influence of substance (first degree), failure of non-owner to main insurance (first offense), reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license.

Elliot is being held in the Powell County Detention Center.