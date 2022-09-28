Watch Now
Man arrested after allegedly ramming ex-wife's vehicle off the road into a tree

Posted at 11:15 AM, Sep 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and faces two charges after he allegedly intentionally rammed his vehicle into the rear of his ex-wife's vehicle and pushed her off the road into a tree.

Steven Chenault is charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and criminal mischief.

According to court documents, Chenault ran the front end of his car into the rear of his ex-wife's car on Man o' War near Polo Club Boulevard. By doing so, he sent her car into a tree. She was treated for deep cuts in her right arm.

The damage to the front end and the rear end of the victim's vehicle caused a monetary loss of more than $1,000.

Chenault's bond is set at $10,000 cash.

His arraignment is 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

