Man arrested after vandalism and criminal mischief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of vandalism and criminal mischief, which occurred early Friday morning.

Around midnight, Lexington police responded to Crossings Lexington in the 100 block of North Limestone for a vandalism report.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate and arrest 51-year-old William White near the scene.

Several hours later at 9:30 a.m., police received another report that The Bar Complex in the 200 block of East Main Street had also been vandalized.

Officers investigated the situation and determined that White had vandalized both locations.

White is charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and charges for an outstanding warrant.

According to officials, he is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center, and due to the nature of the vandalism crimes, a hate/bias report was also taken.