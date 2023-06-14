Man arrested and charged following burglary in Georgetown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged following a burglary in Georgetown Tuesday evening, according to police.

The Georgetown Police Department responded to a burglary in progress when the suspect fled the scene.

During the chase, a patrol car crashed into the Canewood Subdivision entry sign.

LEX 18

No one was injured, and officers arrested Christopher Grant Smith.

Smith is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and possession of marijuana.

He is lodged in the Scott County Detention Center, where he awaits his court date on June 15 at 1:00 p.m.