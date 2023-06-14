Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested and charged following burglary in Georgetown

smithchristopher.gif
Scott County Detention Center
smithchristopher.gif
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 14:38:43-04

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged following a burglary in Georgetown Tuesday evening, according to police.

The Georgetown Police Department responded to a burglary in progress when the suspect fled the scene.

During the chase, a patrol car crashed into the Canewood Subdivision entry sign.

IMG_7674.jpg

No one was injured, and officers arrested Christopher Grant Smith.

Smith is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and possession of marijuana.

He is lodged in the Scott County Detention Center, where he awaits his court date on June 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth