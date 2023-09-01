Man arrested and charged following I-64 police chase in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and charged after he led police on a chase Thursday afternoon on I-64 in Franklin County.

According to an arrest citation, police were conducting a rolling roadblock in a construction zone when they say 37-year-old Gary Anderson, driving a GMC Sierra, ignored their blue lights and signals to stop. Officers clocked Anderson driving 85mph in a 55mph work zone, where several construction workers were working on the bridge and nearly struck by the vehicle. Deputies initiated a pursuit after Anderson refused to pull over. During the chase, police say Anderson drove recklessly, almost hitting other cars and weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputies eventually turned the vehicle off, discovering that the license plate did not match the VIN and the driver had a suspended driver's license. The arrest citation also states that police noticed a strong smell of alcohol and marijuana and located several open containers in the passenger compartment.

Police say Anderson was tased by KSP while attempting to flee from the vehicle. He continued to fight with police, reaching for his waistband, resulting in police punching him in an attempt to restrain his hands.

The citation goes on to say that another taser was deployed, but once Anderson noticed KSP had a K9 in their position, he placed his hands behind his back.

During the incident, Anderson's self-described "defense dog" bit an officer on the leg, prompting another officer to shoot the dog.

Anderson is charged with the following:



speeding 26 mph or more in work zone

disregard signals from officers directing traffic

reckless driving

first degree fleeing or evading police

first-degree wanton endangerment

obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more

operating on suspended operators license

operating a motor vehicle under the influence

possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle

He is lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.