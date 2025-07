LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and is charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Versailles Road in Lexington on Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Maycol Aranda shot three rounds at a vehicle, which at the time of the incident the roadway was on a heavily trafficked.

Aranda is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.