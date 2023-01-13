Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly Anderson County stabbing

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed someone to death in Anderson County.

Kentucky State Police detectives say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. A preliminary investigation from KSP indicates that Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, died after being stabbed.

Troopers say Russell Oliver, also of Lawrenceburg, has been charged with Murder/Domestic Violence. He's being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.