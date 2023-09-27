Watch Now
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection with Highlawn Avenue shooting

Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 27, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened Monday on Highlawn Avenue.

Police say at around 8:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Highlawn Avenue for a shooting with a victim. When officers got there, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, 64-year-old Charles Ratliff was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Ratliff is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

