Man arrested, charged with assault in connection with Highlawn Avenue shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened Monday on Highlawn Avenue.

Police say at around 8:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Highlawn Avenue for a shooting with a victim. When officers got there, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, 64-year-old Charles Ratliff was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Ratliff is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.