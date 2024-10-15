Man arrested, charged with criminal abuse of infant in Lexington: citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation states that a man has been charged with criminal abuse after a one-month-old was taken to UK Hospital Emergency Room with bruises.

According to the citation, Khalil Peterson had the one-month-old in his care from the evening of Oct. 10 to the morning of Oct. 11.

It goes on to state that the mother of the child noticed the bruising and told police that "the bruising was not present when she left the child in Peterson's care."

After the child was taken to UK Hospital, the citation reads that forensic staff saw the bruising along with signs of internal bleeding and head trauma.

According to the citation, police told Peterson of the child's injuries, and he "denied anything that could have caused the injuries."

Peterson is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.