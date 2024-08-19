Man arrested, charged with murder after attempting to flee scene in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — One person was arrested for murder in Pulaski County after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene where one man was found dead near his own residence in Bronston on Sunday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Highway 90 on a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies found one dead, identified by police as Myron Flanagan, while the alleged suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Kevin Jasgarszewski, was arrested after attempting to flee the scene in his vehicle.

Jasgarszewski, according to police, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

