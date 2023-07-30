Man arrested following double homicide, Richmond police investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on Foxhaven Drive Saturday night.

When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Warren Bowman lying in an apartment complex parking lot. Police also found 24-year-old Makayla Walker in a vehicle in the roadway near the same parking lot.

According to police, both victims had gunshot wounds and were unresponsive. Medical personnel attempted to provide aid, but the victims were deceased.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Walker's boyfriend, 24-year-old Stephon Laroy Baskerville.

Police obtained evidence showing Baskerville and Walkers were involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting happened.

Officials believe that Bowman was a witness who possibly attempted to intervene on behalf of Walker.

Baskerville fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Police and K9s began an immediate search that continued throughout the night.

Around 6:33 a.m. on Sunday, Baskerville was seen walking near South Keeneland Drive and Tates Creek, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Baskerville is charged with murder-domestic violence, murder, and tampering with physical evidence.