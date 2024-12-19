Man arrested following 'months-long' investigation into drug and retail theft ring, sheriff says

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that one man was arrested in connection with a 'months-long' investigation into a drug and retail theft ring in southern Laurel County.

A release from the sheriff's office says that 59-year-old Paul Tate from Lily was arrested and charged with first-degree, first-offense trafficking of a controlled substance after search warrants were executed at a home and business. Tate was reported to be the one running the ring.

The office says that members of the organization would receive oxycodone in exchange for items that had been shoplifted from local businesses.

Tate was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, and the sheriff's office says that more charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

