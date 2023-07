LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged following several incidents of tires being slashed in downtown Lexington.

Lexington Police Department received several reports of tires being cut in the area of Short Street and North Broadway from March to June of this year.

Investigators identified 58-year-old David Thompson as the person responsible for the incidents.

Thompson was charged with seven counts of criminal mischief 3rd degree and four counts of criminal mischief 2nd degree.