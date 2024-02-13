Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, driving it into Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and driving it into Fayette Mall.

Police say at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, officers were dispatched to the Transit Center on East Vine Street for a stolen vehicle. Officers found the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver fled; officers did not pursue.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say officers located the vehicle when it was driven into Fayette Mall. The mall was closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The driver, 20-year-old Shaheem Anderson, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Auto over $10,000), Burglary 3rd Degree, Two Counts of Fleeing and Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Anderson was transported to a local hospital after the arrest for narcotics consumption. He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.