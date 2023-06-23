Man arrested for murder in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested for murder in Jessamine County following an alleged assault that happened on August 30, 2021.

According to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office, Richard Hush and Donald Barnes were involved in some sort of argument on Union Mill Road where Barnes received injuries from the alleged assault.

Barnes was transported to the University of Kentucky Emergency Room, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say after an extensive investigation by the sheriff's office criminal investigations division, Hush was indicted for murder by the Jessamine County grand jury on June 21, 2023.

Hush is lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.