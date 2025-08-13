Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman near Short Street, police report

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that a man, identified as 39-year-old Ronald Witham, was arrested in connection to a reported assault on a woman that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detailed that at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Short Street and North Upper regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a woman who had been physically assaulted.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening.

Witham was found nearby the scene by officers, along with the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center and Air Support Unit. He was arrested in connection to the assault and has been charged with second-degree assault, and third-degree assault (police officer).

