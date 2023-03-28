Man arrested in connection to armed burglary in Scott County, two suspects still at large

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery involving three individuals in northern Scott County.

Dustin Cantrell was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.

The other two suspects are still at large.

Scott County Sheriff's Office says some of the stolen property has been recovered.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in identifying individuals involved in a burglary at USA Parts and Sales Used Salvaged Auto Parts and Sales in northern Scott County.

The sheriff's office posted the following video of the burglary on Facebook.

Police say the individuals are armed and do not try to apprehend them if you see them out.

Scott County Sheriff's Office

If you can identify anyone in the video or photos, call 502-863-7855 or send a text to 859-509-0510.