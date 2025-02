BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Police Department reported that a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Baldwin Street in Berea late Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from Berea police, they searched for 75-year-old Steven Gerlaugh for several hours until they eventually located him and took him into custody.

An original post from Berea police noted that one person sustained injuries from the shooting.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.