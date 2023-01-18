Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to Cambridge Drive assault and shooting in 2020

Fayette County Detention Center
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 18, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man wanted in connection to a Lexington assault and shooting from 2020 was arrested Tuesday, January 17.

William Cayson is charged with two counts of assault, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and handgun by convicted felon, probation violation, resisting arrest, multiple counts of trafficking in controlled substance, unlawful imprisonment, and wanton endangerment.

Police say they were called to Cambridge Drive around 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2022 for a reported assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they spoke with a 31 year-old victim. He told police that during a disorder, Cayson hit him with a gun then took off before police arrived.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the same area for a victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. After investigating, police later identified Cayson as the suspect.

