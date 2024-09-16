Man arrested in connection to deadly Sept. 2023 hit-and-run crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and car that happened on September 14, 2023, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states that Harry McDermott was arrested after evidence from an investigation linked him to the crash that killed 20-year-old Jerry Creech.

The warrant details how officials obtained video surveillance and text messages from the night of the crash that identified him as the driver of the Honda CR-V that was located shortly after it was abandoned.

McDermott was arrested on September 14, 2024, and lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with death, and operating on a suspended/revoked operator's license.