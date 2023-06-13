Man arrested in connection to eastern Kentucky shooting involving police officer

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Olive Hill that left a police officer injured Monday afternoon.

31-year-old Wesley Cornell was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer (attempt).

Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened on Scott Street in Olive Hill. Authorities say an Olive Hill Police Department cruiser was shot and an officer was injured when the window shattered. KSP originally said the officer was shot but later corrected their statement.

The officer was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia for treatment. KSP says the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.