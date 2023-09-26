Man arrested in connection to Laredo Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Laredo Drive in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department reports that 19-year-old Elijah Adams was arrested Monday and charged with assault, robbery, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Last Thursday, September 19, officers were called to Laredo Drive for reports of a shooting with a victim around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Adams is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.