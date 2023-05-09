Man arrested in connection to Richmond bank robbery

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery at Cumberland Valley Bank that happened Monday evening.

Richmond Police Department has charged 39-year-old Jason Sparks with robbery in the 1st degree.

Based on the evidence obtained in an investigation, police believe Sparks entered the bank wearing black clothing, a mask, sunglasses, and a cap.

Police say Sparks handed the bank teller a note indicating he had a gun and wanted an envelope with $100 and $50 bills. He then fled the scene in a vehicle that police determined matched the same description as the one he owned.

A short time after the robbery, Richmond officers located Sparks and his vehicle at his residence and they took him into custody.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence and vehicle, where they seized clothing, sunglasses, and a hat believed to be the same items Sparks wore during the robbery.

Sparks is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.