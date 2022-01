LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Control arrested Brandon Combs around 8 p.m. Thursday night in connection with a case against a burned dog.

Lexington Humane Society made a Facebook post Wednesday with graphic images of an abused dog named Lillah.

Combs is charged with torture of dog/cat with serial physical injury or death. It is confirmed that his arrest is related to the humane society's Facebook post about Lillah.

His is bond is set at $5,000.