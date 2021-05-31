Man arrested in Knox County, accused of using Snapchat Maps feature to stalk minor

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A West Virginia man has been arrested after police say he used the Snapchat Maps feature to make contact with and attempt to lure a 13-year-old girl from her home.

Police say they were called Sunday to a man in a blue Chevrolet Malibu at the Spider Creek Apartments in Corbin. 21-year-old Brian Ash was found sitting in the vehicle.

Officers say they learned that Ash was in the area for the past two days before police were notified. Witnesses told officers the man attempted to make contact with multiple juveniles in the area.

One caller said he had contacted her 13-year-old daughter via Snapchat and had located her using the Snapchat Maps feature. The feature allows users to show their Snapchat "friends" their exact location if they want. It is an optional feature.

According to police, Ash continued to follow the girl made attempts to contact her and lure her from her home.

Ash was later arrested and charged with stalking 1st degree, unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, distributing tobacco and vape products to minors, along with numerous traffic violations.