Man arrested in Laurel County following all-terrain vehicle pursuit

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in police custody after an illegal pursuit of an all-terrain vehicle along KY 192.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday morning, an all-terrain vehicle was seen operating illegally along the roadway at a high rate of speed and with no taillights.

When police attempted a stop on the vehicle, the driver failed to stop, driving through parking lots and appeared to attempt to hit an officer's cruiser.

The vehicle headed back towards London on KY 192 when it overturned in the roadway.

Following a brief struggle with an officer, 45-year-old Scott Robinson was taken into custody.

He is charged with:



Frst degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle).

Operating a vehicle under the influence, second offense.

Speeding 15 miles per hour over the limit.

Operating a vehicle with an expired operators license.

Failure to produce insurance card.

Failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense.

No registration plates.

Robinson was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

