Man arrested in Lexington for multiple warrants in Kentucky

Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 14, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested in Lexington last night for multiple warrants in several Kentucky counties.

Ronald Allen Gibson Jr., 38, was arrested in Lexington on Wednesday night. Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force (CKFT) members say they observed someone matching Gibson's description entering a McDonald's in Lexington. He was taken into custody without incident.

Gibson was wanted in Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties for multiple warrants, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, first-degree bail jumping, first degree being a persistent felony offender. He is also a suspect in a multi-state crime spree, which is still under investigation.

Gibson is currently being held at the Boone County Jail where he is waiting for arraignment.

