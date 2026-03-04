Man arrested on 20 counts of child sexual exploitation charges, KSP says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Franklin County on child sexual exploitation offenses, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that on Tuesday evening, 25-year-old Jordan Medley was arrested by their Electronic Crime Branch following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to KSP, the investigation began after discovering that Medley was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

As a result, KSP says that a search warrant was executed at a home in Frankfort, in which equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to their forensic laboratory for examination.

According to KSP, Medley is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Medley, according to KSP, was booked in the Franklin County Detention Center, and the case remains under investigation.