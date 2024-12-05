Man arrested on attempted murder charge following assault on Georgetown Road in November

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an assault that took place in the 4100 block of Georgetown Road on Nov. 2, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Deon Fields on Tuesday on a warrant of attempted murder stemming from the assault after detectives were called to a local hospital on Nov. 4 for a female victim who had been physically assaulted. Detectives then determined that there was enough probable cause to charge Fields with attempted murder, police say.

The release adds Fields was arrested on other unrelated charges in addition to the attempted murder charge and taken to the Scott County Detention Center to await extradition to Fayette County.

