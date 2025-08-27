Man charged after illegally taken deer, pounds of methamphetamine and 6,500 pills located in home

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man is facing multiple charges after illegally taken deer, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located insider his home.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement report that on August 12, the agency was contacted by Laurel County DEA agents who, while performing an "unrelated investigation," discovered a potential deer poaching case.

While searching the home of 54-year-old Scottie Shelton, the heads and skulls of 24 illegally taken whitetail deer, four turkey beards, two sets of turkey feet, two bobcats and a red-tail hawk head with talons were discovered.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement

The agency K9 alerted on both floors in the home's two-story garage. Over three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and over 6,500 oxycodone pills were discovered buried "three to four feet deep in the dirt floor."

Drug paraphanelia was also discovered on the second floor.