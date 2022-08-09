Man arrested, charged with murder in June shooting on Charles Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have arrested DeMonte Cowan in connection to a shooting on Charles Avenue in June.

44-year-old Cowan was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 1st-degree wanton endangerment.

On June 19, officers responded to Charles Avenue at 10:43 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive subject in a vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they found 54-year-old Randy Wise suffering from a gunshot wound. Wise was pronounced dead on the scene.

LPD says an anonymous Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tip helped solve the case and led to the arrest.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.