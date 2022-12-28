Man charged in December 2021 homicide, suspect's second homicide-related charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a man that happened more than a year ago.

25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder for the homicide on Oak Hill Drive, which happened on December 17, 2021.

When officers got to the scene that night, they located 21-year-old Devon Sandusky in a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Sandusky died at the scene.

Carter was already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center in connection to the January 7, 2022, homicide of Kobby Martin that took place on Cantrill Drive. Police say he will remain in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center.