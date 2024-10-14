Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man charged with assault after stabbing in Cumberland County: KSP

download (68).gif
Adair County Detention Center
download (68).gif
Posted
and last updated

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man in Cumberland County on Saturday.

According to KSP, they responded to the area of Cary Lane in Burkesville for reports of a stabbing that had occurred.

KSP says that an initial investigation shows that 22-year-old Dennis Spears and 42-year-old Timothy Alexander were in a physical altercation outside of a residence when Spears pulled out a knife and stabbed Alexander.

Alexander was taken to Cumberland County Hospital and later flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.

KSP notes that shortly after the altercation, Spears remained outside the residence and pulled out a knife toward other residents in the area, and in an attempt to stop the threat, 25-year-old Austin White struck Spears with a vehicle.

KSP says Spears was transported to TJ Samson Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Spears was then arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is lodged in the Adair County Detention Center.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18