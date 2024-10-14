Man charged with assault after stabbing in Cumberland County: KSP

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man in Cumberland County on Saturday.

According to KSP, they responded to the area of Cary Lane in Burkesville for reports of a stabbing that had occurred.

KSP says that an initial investigation shows that 22-year-old Dennis Spears and 42-year-old Timothy Alexander were in a physical altercation outside of a residence when Spears pulled out a knife and stabbed Alexander.

Alexander was taken to Cumberland County Hospital and later flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.

KSP notes that shortly after the altercation, Spears remained outside the residence and pulled out a knife toward other residents in the area, and in an attempt to stop the threat, 25-year-old Austin White struck Spears with a vehicle.

KSP says Spears was transported to TJ Samson Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Spears was then arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is lodged in the Adair County Detention Center.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.