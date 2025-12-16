Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting inside Bell County home

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department reports that a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot inside a home on Dec. 13 in the Kettle Island community.

According to officials, during the execution of an e-warrant on Monday, 40-year-old James Helton told police that on Saturday night, he went to a family member's home, where he reportedly "became angry, shooting into the window," admitting to police that he knew people were inside.

Helton, according to officials, was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center and charged with three counts of attempted murder.