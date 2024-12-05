Kentucky man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting victim in face

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was arrested on Dec. 3 and has been charged with attempted murder after Laurel County officials reported that he allegedly shot someone in the face and fled the scene.

Officials detailed that 40-year-old Timothy James Robinson was arrested around nine miles north of London after an investigation found that he allegedly went to a home and shot the victim in the face using a handgun, causing "serious physical injury."

Robinson then allegedly fled the scene and was not located. Officials added that "information developed in the individual's whereabouts" and Robinson was arrested in connection to the shooting.