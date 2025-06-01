Man charged with attempted murder after Madison County stabbing

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County man has been charged with assault and attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two people on Saturday, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

James Lucas Cochran was arrested after the sheriff's office said he fled the scene of a stabbing on Owsley Fork Road in Madison County.

The release states that deputies responded to the reported stabbing and found two victims suffering from multiple lacerations consistent with a knife attack. One male victim was treated for injuries at the scene, and another female victim was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Since Cochran fled before deputies arrived, an "attempt to locate" alert was issued for his vehicle.

Kentucky State Police later spotted the vehicle and detained Cochran, who was then transferred to the custody of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Cochran has been charged with "Attempted Murder and Assault in the First Degree." He is currently lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.