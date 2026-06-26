Citation: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken parking lot

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in the parking lot of a Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Thursday in northern Kentucky, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that the Covington Police Department received a call to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the restaurant located on Scott Street.

According to the citation, after an investigation, police learned that a verbal confrontation began inside the restaurant, in which the suspect, James Bonar, was asked to leave.

As a result, the citation details that a manager followed Bonar outside, and that's when Bonar "spit on him" and hit the victim several times, then pulled out a knife and "cut the victim's throat."

According to the citation, the confrontation continued into the street, where Bonar stabbed the victim "three more times."

Bonar, according to the citation, then fled the scene to a nearby library, where he was arrested by police and interviewed.

He was booked in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.