Man charged with attempted murder of Kentucky police officers

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing multiple counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at officers in Bell County.

Authorities say they got a call at around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a reported vehicle that was shot at on Highway 119 near Pine Mountain Storage. Officers located the vehicle and found a bullet hole but confirmed no one was injured.

Officers later approached a home near where the incident took place and found someone in the yard bending down and grabbing what appeared to be a gun. The Bell County Sheriff's Department says the person then ducked behind the house and told someone to get in the home and lock the door.

The man, identified by officers as 24-year-old Shane Douglas, of Pineville, allegedly appeared from behind the house and fired a shot in the direction of the officers. Additional units were called to the scene and authorities searched for him for over two hours.

Local stores were evacuated and closed as law enforcement looked for suspects.

Officers were able to eventually locate Douglas and negotiate a peaceful end to the incident. Douglas and another male then surrendered to authorities. The other male was interviewed and found to not be involved in the incident.

Douglas has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted murder (police officer), and fleeing or evading police. He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center.