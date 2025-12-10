Man charged with DUI after head-on crash on KY-34 in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with DUI after a head-on crash that happened Tuesday on KY-34 in Boyle County, according to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, they responded to the crash near Old Bridge, where witnesses told officers that one of the drivers had the odor of alcohol coming from him. In addition, officials say that the driver, identified as Ricardo Martinez-Flores, "admitted to EMS personnel that he had been drinking."

Officials say another witness told officers they were driving behind Martinez, traveling from Nicholasville, and that they "observed him driving erratically."

While on the scene, officials say that Martinez-Flores was being transported to the ER for possible injuries, but he jumped out of the ambulance near Seminole Trail.

According to officials, the Danville Police Department located him shortly after, and he was placed under arrest before being taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Officials say that Martinez-Flores is booked in the Boyle County Detention Center and charged with no operator's license, DUI, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to officials, the other people involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

Officials note that Martinez-Flores has an ICE detainer and is awaiting their arrival.