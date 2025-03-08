Man charged with DUI, criminal mischief after damaging property, theft, Millersburg police say

(LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged with DUI, criminal mischief, and shoplifting after damaging property, forcibly entering a Family Dollar, and stealing items, according to the Millersburg Police Department.

Police say that Calven Gallimore from Millersburg was arrested and charged after officers responded to an unknown problem at the Animal Hospital of Millersburg at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a release from the department, Gallimore entered the animal hospital while bleeding from his hand and said that he needed a bandage. Gallimore then "abruptly" left the hospital, got into his car and "sped" out of the parking lot crossing the roadway and driving through a neighboring yard. Police report that Gallimore drove through two portions of a homeowner's chain link fence causing extensive damage.

Gallimore then drove into the parking lot of a Family Dollar, where employees locked the door. Gallimore then reportedly forced his way into the store, where he retrieved medical items, opened the packages, and left the store without paying, the department says.

Police say that when Gallimore was contacted in the parking lot, he exhibited signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol with prescription medications. Even though Gallimore refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, he did consent to a preliminary breath test, the result of which was .168, more than twice the legal limit.

After being medically cleared at the Bourbon County Hospital, Gallimore was taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

Gallimore was charged with:

