Man charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting mattress on fire

Laurel County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a man is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set a mattress on fire at a home in London.

According to officials, 27-year-old Jacob Hurley was arrested on Sept. 30 as a result of a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest following an investigation.

Officials say the victim was able to throw the mattress out of the home.

Hurley was booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center, according to officials.

