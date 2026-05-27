Man charged with kidnapping following multi-county police chase in western Kentucky

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man has been charged with kidnapping following a multi-county police chase on Tuesday evening in western Kentucky.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, they were contacted by the Hancock County Dispatch, who advised that a Ford F-150 had rammed a Hancock County Deputy Cruiser, and the driver, Cody Wedding, was reportedly holding a woman and child hostage in the truck.

Officials say that the chase went through Fordsville and onto State Route 69 N, heading southbound towards Dundee.

An Ohio County Sergeant deployed spike strips on the truck along State Route 69 N, which were successful, but when the truck attempted to avoid them, it rammed another car and continued fleeing, according to officials.

Officials say deputies caught up to the truck, and the chase ended when it became stuck in a ditch.

As a result, officials say that Wedding was taken into custody and booked in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Wedding is charged with the following:

