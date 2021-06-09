Man charged with manslaughter in deadly collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly collision that happened on West High Street.

Around 2:42 am on Friday, May 7, 2021, the police and fire department were called to an injury collision near the 800 block of West High Street.

The original investigation found that a car was speeding as it traveled West on High Street before Oliver Lewis. The car lost control and ran off the right shoulder of the roadway into a utility pole.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 20-year-old, Ralph Hirwa. The driver of the car has been identified as 21-year-old, Axel Ndagijimana. Ndagijimana suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The investigation shows speed and alcohol were contributing factors in this collision. Ndagijimana has been charged with Manslaughter II and is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Additional charges may be possible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police Special Operations (Collision Reconstruction Unit) at (859) 258-3663.