Man charged with murder after 2 killed in Henry County motorcycle crash: KSP

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Oct. 4 around 10:20 p.m. in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation shows that a sports motorcycle operated by 40-year-old Austin Doane was traveling east on Lagrange Road near Dawkins Lane when a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Trustin Hasenauer crossed the center line of the road and hit the motorcycle.

According to KSP, Doane was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County coroner, and the passenger of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Holly Hawkins, was transported to the University of Louisville, where she was later pronounced dead by the Jefferson County coroner.

KSP reports that Hasenauer was arrested and charged with the following:



murder

operating a motor vehicle under the influence

leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injuries

failure to render aid

reckless driving

operating a vehicle with an expired operator license

failure to produce an insurance card

He was transported to the Oldham County Detention Center.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.