Man charged with murder after 2-year-old killed in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with murder after a 2-year-old was killed in a crash on June 13 in Clark County.

According to officials, Nathan Miller was driving a vehicle when he lost control and struck a wood fence on Lexington Road.

Miller and the toddler suffered severe injuries, and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The toddler died from his injuries, while Miller was treated and released.

During the investigation, blood samples showed that Miller was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Officials discovered that Miller was operating the vehicle on a learner's permit.

Police have charged Miller with the following:



operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

murder

instructional permit violations

parole violations

Miller's bond is set for $250,000 cash.

