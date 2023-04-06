Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man charged with murder after three bodies found at Kentucky home

Untitled design (30).png
Breckinridge County Detention Center
Untitled design (30).png
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 15:32:10-04

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with murder after three bodies were found Wednesday night at a home in Breckinridge County.

Kentucky State Police responded to a call that Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office had located the bodies after responding to a welfare check on High Plains Road in Vine Grove.

According to officials, 77-year-old Audrey Whealan and 51-year-old Michelle Whealan were found dead inside of the home, and the body of 58-year-old Doss Smothers was found on the property outside of the home.

28-year-old Tyler Wehmeyer of Vine Grove was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and second degree cruelty to animals.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation showed the victims died from injuries suffered from blunt force trauma.

According to his arrest citation, Wehmeyer also admitted to killing two dogs that were inside the home.

This is an ongoing murder investigation conducted by the KSP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!