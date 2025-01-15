Man charged with murder following 'physical altercation' at apartment complex in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with murder following a "physical altercation" that happened on Tuesday in an apartment complex parking lot in Williamsburg.

According to police, they responded to a call about an unresponsive man at Mount Morgan Apartments.

When arriving on the scene, police said they found 61-year-old Richard Cox dead in the parking lot.

After further investigation, police discovered that Cox and another man, identified as 41-year-old Brian Randle, got into a "physical altercation while trying to break up a fight between two dogs, resulting in the death of Cox."

Police said that Randle was arrested and charged with murder. He is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation by WPD.